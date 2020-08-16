Kamala’s knowledge, humanity boost ticket
To the Editor: I met Shirley Chisholm — the nation’s first black congresswoman — in 1983 in the State House. I was 38 and working for Jesse Jackson’s campaign and had been called to Concord. My daughters were 13 and 10.
My 10-year-old went on to graduate from St. Paul’s School and Yale and landed her first job in D.C. working for the SEIU labor union on L Street. Visiting her, we happened upon Congressman John Lewis at a crossing waiting for the light. My daughter knew him because Jesse Jackson and black leaders often met in SEIU conference rooms, so she introduced us.
As a UNH undergrad I had listened to SNCC — Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee — recruiting for voter registration in the South. So I broke into their song. John Lewis beamed. It’s a life experience I’m grateful for.
Now, we have Kamala Harris making inroads as Joe Biden’s partner and vice presidential nominee.
My children are mixed-race and I’m for all races welcomed on every level. My spirits were lifted hearing Tuesday’s news.
Harris is well educated, a Howard University undergraduate and a University of California law graduate. With President Trump showing many gaps in basic knowledge, a well-prepared, educated newcomer in our White House matters. As a U.S. Senator, she understands our government. Kamala Harris smiles. She’s grounded in humanity, healthy and well balanced.
LYNN RUDMIN CHONG
Sanbornton