Keep up the good work, Aurore

To the Editor: I have been a Union Leader reader for many, many years and it is a RELIEF to me to read the weekly article titled “Looking Back” by Aurore Eaton.

This week she is researching the Russo-Japanese War Peace Conference that was sponsored by Theodore Roosevelt and held right here in Portsmouth way back in 1905.

Just refreshing to have something to look forward to in reading even if only one time a week. Keep up the good work, Aurore.

DICK LaPLUME

Derry

