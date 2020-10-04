Kenney a proven leader

To the Editor: Former Executive Councilor Joe Kenney was very active when he held that official position. He was very helpful to me on several occasions and in assisting people in this area who had lots of serious issues. He helped get them answers. Kenney follows through with action and results, not like most others who talk a big game but do not follow up.

Through the years, Kenney has been a tireless worker for us in this area. He has not forgotten the voters, campaigning in this massive district, all three northern counties and so many towns.

I am very proud to have him as a friend and someone that will fight for us and not forget the North Country. I urge the voters in this area to support him with your vote for executive council.

DONALD M. BISSON

Berlin

Letters to the Editor

