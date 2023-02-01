To the Editor: Who made John Kerry and Al Gore experts on climate change? They did. I have learned that to combat climate change, you need money, money and more money. Although, you can spend money on a private jet and a beachfront home next to a “boiling ocean.”
On Thursday, I threw money up into the air, and just like that it snowed. This proved to me that I am qualified to be the ‘climate change czar’ of Belknap County. Just to assure you that I take my job seriously. Here are my predictions:
We will get more snow in 2023.
There will be days in summer that the temperature hits 90; particularly on days I am playing golf.
There will not be any “boiling” lakes, brooks, oceans or creeks in New Hampshire.
We are working on a money machine to combat “rain bombs.”
Kids in school will continue to wear shorts this winter and hoodies in the summer.
I will start building a staff of experts. You must be willing to throw money at climate change.
One idea from an expert is a “GoFundMe” page for a private jet.
Time does not permit me to share any more information except we are working on a movie. The title of the movie is “Money, private jets and eight years to live.”
I look forward to working with all of you. Now, I must go and throw money in the air.