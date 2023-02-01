Self-anointed experts

To the Editor: Who made John Kerry and Al Gore experts on climate change? They did. I have learned that to combat climate change, you need money, money and more money. Although, you can spend money on a private jet and a beachfront home next to a “boiling ocean.”

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Monday, January 30, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Friday, January 27, 2023
Wednesday, January 25, 2023