Kids should remain with loving grandparents

To the Editor: I just read the Sunday edition story about the grandparents who want to adopt their grandchildren. Those children have been through so much at no fault of their own. Their grandparents have all the qualities and love that those children need. They should be kept together with their blood grandparents. They would benefit with the love and care of their grandparents and not being separated. They would not want for anything. They’d receive loving care and a chance for a great life. This matter should be resolved in the best interest of these children; give them both to their grandparents. This is not a tennis match!

LOIS RAE MROZEK

Hopkinton

