Kiss of death
To the Editor: Joe McQuaid just delivered the kiss of death to Amy Klobuchar, his endorsement. The last time he was right Methuselah was in diapers, He still hasn’t recovered from Trump’s dissing of him and his paper. Apparently his parents never read him the rhyme “ sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me.” I have to say as time goes by I have to agree with what Trump said. The Union Leader under Joe McQuaids leadership has definitely lost its identity and I don’t see much hope for the future as nepotism is prevalent at the paper.
Dave Schwotzer
Dunbarton