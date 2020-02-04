Klobuchar can win big!
To the Editor: My favorite Amy Klobuchar quote is “If you’re a Progressive, you have to make progress.”
As a progressive, Klobuchar works every day to assure that our government represents the interests of ordinary Americans.
In her 13 years in the U.S. Senate she has earned the reputation for overcoming obstacles and getting things done. She was the lead Democrat in passing over 100 bi-partisan bills and has consistently impressed the public with her grasp of both domestic and foreign policy.
Amy smiles in the face of whatever challenge comes her way, and keeps moving forward. She will stand strong against Donald Trump’s bullying, incompetence, and corruption.
Klobuchar can bring us together as Americans who dearly love our country—and she can win big in November. Vote Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination on February 11!
Aurore Eaton
Hollis Street, Manchester