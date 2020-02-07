Klobuchar can win
To the Editor: I support Amy Klobuchar as the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election. There are many qualified candidates running for the nomination, but Senator Klobuchar has a moderate approach to governing that will appeal to swing voters who are searching for a new leader.
To me, the most important characteristic of the successful nominee is electability. I want the candidate with the best chance to win the 2020 election. I believe Amy Klobuchar is that candidate.
Virginia Clifford
Candia