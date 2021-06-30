To the Editor: I was very disappointed in your June 25th newspaper. The day marked the 71st year since the Korean War -- not Harry’s “Police Action” -- started. More than 35,000 American men did not come home alive. Also, many more are listed as MIA. It has been known as the Forgotten War. I guess your newspaper forgot. I will never forget. I was there as a U.S. soldier and damn proud of my service there in 1951-52. Remember, our state flies the POW/MIA flat over all of our state buildings.
Shame on the Union Leader.
JOHN 'JACK' BARNES
Raymond