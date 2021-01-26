Kudos for National Guard helping vaccinate NH
To the Editor: I’m writing to express my thanks to the New Hampshire National Guard regarding my recent experiences obtaining my COVID-19 vaccinations. I have just received my second dose at the Hooksett location (SNHU). This appointment and my first were flawless. Quick (maybe 5 minute wait), very professional, and well run. Many parts of this country are experiencing issues with availability to get appointments and receive the vaccine. Not so in New Hampshire for me. Kudos to these men and women taking care of us!
DR. ROBERT ROSS
Springwood Way, Manchester