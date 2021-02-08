Vaccination rollout kudos

To the Editor: Kudos to Governor Chris Sununu on the roll out of phase 1b vaccination program. I believed that it would probably be a disaster on the first few days; however, I accessed the site within two minutes, completed the signup for my spouse and received the CDC email on Saturday morning. Within 10 minutes I had completed the CDC questions and received a confirmed appointment date, location and time for my spouse’s first vaccination. The whole process was quick, easy and self-explanatory.

I cannot speak to the “211” system as I used the online registration process, and I’m pushing 75. If you have access to a computer or smart phone, the process is easy. If you are having an issue, give your grandkids a call and have them help you out.

JON MAKRIS

Epping

