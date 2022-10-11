To the Editor: Congratulations to the 12 senators who sustained Governor Chris Sununu’s veto on HB 1454.
The new landfill in Dalton will soon become the cornerstone of our clean, green economy and help make climate change a thing of the past.
First, there are solar panels. Solar panels have a life expectancy of about 20 to 25 years and they are not recyclable.
Then, there are the electric vehicle (EV) batteries that have a life expectancy of about 10 years and are also not recyclable. Attempts have been made to find commercially viable methods to recycle solar panels and EV batteries, but to date without success.
So, unless there is a breakthrough, it is “Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, off to the landfill they go.”
Hence, the necessity for the new landfill in the Town of Dalton.
Just think, you will be able to sit on a bench at the Forest Lake State Park, gaze over at the large and growing pile of discarded solar panels and dead EV batteries and know that you, yes you, are saving the climate.
To the Editor: I write in support of Franklin School Board candidates Laurie Cass, Liz Cote and Desiree McLaughlin. I have spoken to them and agree they need to work on curriculum, especially at the high school. We cannot have school board members looking at data and blaming teachers. As a f…