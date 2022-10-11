Landfills near our parks to deposit NH eco waste

To the Editor: Congratulations to the 12 senators who sustained Governor Chris Sununu’s veto on HB 1454.

Letter: Franklin vote is today

To the Editor: I write in support of Franklin School Board candidates Laurie Cass, Liz Cote and Desiree McLaughlin. I have spoken to them and agree they need to work on curriculum, especially at the high school. We cannot have school board members looking at data and blaming teachers. As a f…

