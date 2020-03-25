Kudos to NHDOT
To the Editor: On behalf of the Nashua Beautification Advisory Committee, I would like to whole-heartedly thank NH Dept. of Transportation Administrator John Corcoran and his staff for addressing our concerns and clearing the unsightly felled trees on Henri Burque Highway near the intersection of Concord Street that had long detracted from our fair city’s aesthetic quality of life.
Within days of reaching Mr. Corcoran by phone and emailing photographs, the issue was resolved. Voila!
Those of us on the committee look forward to the next chapter in our relationship with the NHDOT as the committee strives to replace the tree screen through our community-wide fundraising efforts.
Carolyn Choate
Cheyenne Drive, Nashua