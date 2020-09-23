Kudos to Sen. Shaheen for abiding by her oath
To the Editor: My dad insisted, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” Senator Jeanne Shaheen cut right into the wrongs this week. She said that should a Supreme Court candidate be put before the U.S. Senate that she would vote based on the qualifications of the candidate. That is what the Constitution demands of our senators, and that is what they promised to do when they took the oath of office.
It was wrong that Merrick Garland’s nomination wasn’t put before the Senate for a vote in 2016, 11 months before the end of President Barack Obama’s tenure, and it would be wrong if President Donald Trump’s candidate is not put before the Senate four months before his term closes.
Kudos to our senator, Jeanne Shaheen!
ROSEANNA DUBE
Mason