Rep. Kuster vaccinated already?
To the Editor: So Ann Kuster, age 64, steps to the front of the line to get a COVID shot. Why? Because she is an elitist, who firmly believes she is better than anyone else. She is another Democrat politician who touts one set of rules and cautions and then does what they want, from Democrat governors and mayors who tell their citizens to lock down, stay home, don’t visit family and friends, and then they fly to Mexico with family, travel to another state for Thanksgiving, fly to Hawaii for a “business meeting,” or travel to a posh restaurant for a birthday celebration.
Front line nurses and doctors who are dealing with COVID patients on a daily basis are waiting for the vaccine. The elderly, like my 88-year-old dad, are waiting for the vaccine.
But Ann Kuster, she is in the special elitist class. She is not one of those flunky little people who are dealing frontline with COVID every day, or elderly, where most of the deaths are happening.
Ann could not be bothered with the concerns of the little people. “Let them eat cake” is Ann’s motto to all us little people. To all those that voted for this disgusting politician a little over a month ago, I hope you are proud that she deprived someone who really needs the vaccine. That vaccine shot may have saved the life of someone you know. Disgusted.
EDWARD GAGNON
Francestown