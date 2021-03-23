Avoidable deaths in NH
To the Editor: Alcohol killed my dear friend of many years. Opiates stole the life of a dear friend’s young son. Both lives could have been spared if we put the appropriate effort and resources into mental health and substance use awareness, prevention, treatment, and recovery.
As a friend and an AmeriCorps/PAARI certified recovery coach with over 25 years of long-term recovery, I know the seeds of addiction are present many years prior to their emergence. Most of us who suffer from substance use disorders find ourselves isolated from our peers, the restless one, the children who get into trouble on the first day of school. We may come from the “finest” homes or from the “other side of the tracks” but what we all have in common is our sensitiveness to alcohol and drugs.
So how can we help the sufferer? I would offer that we continue to strengthen our mental health services and promote effective substance use prevention and intervention strategies to our youngest citizens. Talking about substance use and mental health are not conversations that should wait for the older kids. Awareness and prevention are invaluable tools that we should be using to help our youngest children.
As with all health issues, substance use and mental health disorders are diseases and early intervention and access to quality, affordable health services save lives. Recognizing that the condition exists is the first step toward helping others — adequate resources for mental health and substance use awareness, prevention, treatment, and recovery must follow.
DAVID TOTO
Salem