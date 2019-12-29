Lacking fortitude
To the Editor: Kuster could not muster enough intestinal fortitude to stand up to her own party. Where was she when the Obama Administration sold guns across the border that killed one of our agents, where was she when 5 terrorists were traded for 1 traitor, where was she when the IRS was weaponized? Kuster along with many other Democrats knew this was a weak case against Trump but they went along with the herd mentality. They talk about this being a clear and present danger but decided to go on vacation. What a joke. Next she’ll be telling us Warren would make a great president or even worse, Bernie.
Someone needs to challenge her and beat her. Someone that can stand on their own two feet and represent all of the people. She certainly does not.
DEL DOWING
Danforth Circle
Manchester