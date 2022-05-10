To the Editor: I am writing this letter to get more information out there about the individuals who are suffering from the housing crisis. James and Amanda, and their 4 children (18-6), have been homeless for almost a year and see little hope of that changing soon. Their only current income is from James’ SSDI, which he receives because of his epilepsy. Amanda’s full-time employer of two years let her go when she became homeless. Now she is unable to work as she has to be available to get her kids to and from school, and care for her increasingly ailing husband.
For almost a year, her children have had no home, no assurance of where they would spend the night. A year of being picked up from school wondering where they could do homework, eat dinner, bathe and sleep. Their parents have managed to provide enough stability to keep their grades up; a miracle in itself.
They cannot continue to struggle day-to-day. As the stress mounts, James’ seizures increase in number and severity, requiring Amanda to keep a close eye on him. They don’t want handouts, they want to have the opportunity to make their own life. But they need help to get to their feet. A landlord is needed to accept these decent people and the scores of others like them who are in such desperate straits.