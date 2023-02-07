It’s a late-term abortion bill

To the Editor: Recently, the state Senate Judiciary Committee considered SB 181, a bill that aims to expand the “right” to abortion with few restrictions. Considering the simple, two-page, linguistically ambiguous text, this bill is reasonably categorizable as a late-term abortion law.

Letter: Obituary was very well done

To the Editor:  Wow, what an obituary! In Thursday's New Hampshire Union Leader an obituary about Rita Lambert was the best  I've ever read. It was written with lots of love and in a very interesting manner. I enjoyed it fully and I believe the person who wrote it should get a reward for the…

