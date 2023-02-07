To the Editor: Recently, the state Senate Judiciary Committee considered SB 181, a bill that aims to expand the “right” to abortion with few restrictions. Considering the simple, two-page, linguistically ambiguous text, this bill is reasonably categorizable as a late-term abortion law.
The bill stipulates, for purposes “vital to the equality and liberty,” “all individuals” have the right to terminate pregnancy in almost any circumstance or stage of bodily development.
This bill is flawed when tested and strained against the state constitution, which enshrines inherent rights, such as “defending life and liberty” and “Equality of Rights under the Law” (Art. 2). Additionally, “All men (humans) are born equally free” (Art. 1).
To deprive an unborn person of the ability to be born is a usurpation against life, liberty and “obtaining happiness.” Article 3 stipulates that to enter into a civil society, the people must be willing to sacrifice some rights to the state for the protection of others for the common good; but the universal rights upon which the whole of the society is based, namely life and liberty, cannot be infringed by nature of their status as “natural, essential, and inherent.”
The extreme position of SB 181, the legalization of mid- and late-term abortions, should be rejected by the Legislature and vetoed by the governor. If Senator Lou D’Allesandro, the other sponsors, and all elected officials in New Hampshire, truly care about equality and liberty, they will rescind, oppose, or block SB 181 from becoming law.
