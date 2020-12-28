Employment statistics are much appreciated
To the Editor: I really appreciate the monthly coverage of state employment statistics and what folks are saying about them. But a little more consistency and information would draw a clearer picture. The 2020 “Rollercoaster” article quotes unemployment at 3.8%, but then the labor market data as numbers of persons. Both are useful, but hard to compare. The “practical” unemployment rate needs to include folks who dropped out of the labor market, which is mentioned, but the over 6% of folks dropping out makes practical unemployment almost 10% compared to the 2.6% a year ago — this reflects real impact on families. Second, to be unemployed means not one hour of work in the reporting period for any amount of money — lose a $40,000 a year job, take a few hours at $8/hour and you are no longer “unemployed”, which does not bring food to the table or pay the rent.
What we need to track is the number of families earning a living wage, living in affordable housing and able to provide food and health care. If the three quarters of a million individuals in the NH labor force were all earning $40 a month from part-time jobs, we would have a devastating level of 100% employment with everybody below the poverty line.
JIM ISAAK
Bedford