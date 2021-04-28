Laud soldiers who saved Denmark from Stalin
To the Editor: I read Sunday’s piece on “Toast Elbe Day: But not Navalny’s jailer” and I just had something to note on that period. While the United States and Soviet Bolsheviks were shaking hands and patting each other on the backs at that meeting another meeting was to happen a little northeast of there in Wissmar, Germany. A couple of units of British and Canadian forces were sent there to halt a large force of Russian troops bound for Denmark. The Bolsheviks under orders were raping and murdering civilians trying to escape the war dangers. But for this force of Commonwealth forces, Denmark might well have fallen behind the Iron Curtain. I think a robust toast might be even more appropriate in their honor. After all, they saved a whole nation.
ALLISON CALDWELL
Pembroke