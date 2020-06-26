Father’s Day editorial offensive and bigoted
To the Editor: Did your father’s day editorial somehow find a wormhole and transport itself from the 1950s? We are not sure which was more offensive, the notion that the pandemic somehow fostered a new, supportive role for fathers or that stereotypical male-female parenting is somehow ideal, quaint, or, in your words, appropriately “old fashioned.”
Rather than charming, we found the “traditional” family portrayed in your editorial hurtful and absurdly narrow-minded and bigoted. In a feeble attempt to recognize fathers as important contributors to family life, you have made some warm and loving non-traditional parents feel “less than” while at the same time minimizing the substantive role historically assumed by traditional fathers.
Ellen S. Friedman and Jeffrey N. Cowan
Ray Street, Manchester