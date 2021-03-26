Laurie List is indicative of lack of transparency

To the Editor: Thank you for printing the Laurie List, or at least what part of it was possible to print. I find it horrific the state of New Hampshire keeps such a list secret. We in the Granite State are subject to the actions of those on this list, individuals who have proven themselves unworthy of trust, and yet who remain employed at taxpayer expense in positions of trust. Here are untrustworthy acts so bad they cannot be ignored, but documented and then deliberately hidden from view. People in such offices should be held to a higher standard of conduct, not have their actions covered up.

The existence of this list is a humiliation to the idea of transparency or responsibility in government.

CURTIS HOWLAND

South Willow St., Manchester

 
 
