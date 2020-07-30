Law cutting PFAS makes NH drinking water safer
To the Editor: Last week, Governor Chris Sununu signed House Bill 1264, historic legislation that strengthens New Hampshire’s drinking water standards, into law. This bill changes the maximum contaminant levels for PFAS contamination in drinking water from 70 parts per trillion (current federal standard) to 18 parts per trillion or less. To help communities adjust to the new standard, the Department of Environmental Services will establish a $50 million PFAS remediation loan program to provide low interest loans to drinking water systems across the state.
PFAS substances are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used for years to manufacture consumer products such as non-stick cookware, microwave popcorn bags, dental floss, shampoo, pizza boxes, and more. As such, PFAS has made its way into the groundwater and soil, contaminating water systems in several communities. Some research suggests that exposure to PFAS could affect liver enzyme levels, increase cholesterol, lower immune function, effect growth and development, and is consistent with the occurrence of some types of cancers.
That’s why Gov. Sununu is pursuing recouping damages from the manufacturers of PFAS chemicals. Any favorable results from these legal actions will be used to offset the cost of the state’s efforts to protect the public. In other words, the companies that contaminated the environment with these chemicals will help pay for remediation.
Gov. Sununu has been an excellent leader on clean drinking water in the state and his signature on this bill reaffirms his commitment to the cause.
NICOLE DESCHAMBAULT
Hampton