Law of unintended consequences applies
To the Editor: Be wary of what will come from the lawsuit New Hampshire has filed against Massachusetts.
With the pandemic and working at home, the Governor Chris Sununu says no one that has a job based in Massachusetts that works from their home in New Hampshire should have to pay an income tax.
If New Hampshire wins the case, people may applaud Gov. Sununu’s actions, but if a person pays no income taxes in the Bay State then why should they then be able to collect unemployment from Massachusetts if they lose a job?
Note that many of the high tech companies on the West coast have said “We have no problems with employees working off site and remotely, but since they no longer commute and are residing in a lower cost location then they will all be getting pay cuts of up to 20% because it is unfair to those that still commute to work.”
DONALD ARMSTRONG
Henniker