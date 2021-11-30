To the Editor: In October, Rep. Maria Perez (D-Milford) was campaigning for Palestinian rights. She tweeted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The phrase was attacked as anti-Semitic and the Democratic Progressive Caucus unceremoniously kicked Rep. Perez off their executive board.
Rep. Perez was calling for Palestinian freedom of self-determination, freedom of movement and human rights, which are denied to them right now. Rights for Palestinians equal anti-Semitism? Really? If your existence requires the denial of someone else’s human rights, you have serious soul searching to do.
On the flip side, the Israeli prime minister, his party, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party proclaim their intention for Jewish Israel to expand from the “river to the sea.” Is this acceptable where the other is not?
As I write this, Israel is actively forcing Palestinians off of their lands to settle Jewish Israeli citizens. (https://abcn.ws/3o1QVJ9) This is where our criticism should be focused.
Sound bites and outrage won’t bring understanding or peace to anyone. For some, shouting is all they have. As Rep. Perez expressed, Palestinians deserve basic human rights just as much as their Jewish Israeli counterparts. She should not be punished. She should be applauded.