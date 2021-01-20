Lawmakers put others at risk not masking up
To the Editor: Thanks very much for publishing the names of the hypocritical state representatives refusing to mask themselves, contrary to local ordinances, while wrapping themselves in the Second Amendment to justify carrying guns to make themselves feel like big shots.
Just before the first session at UNH, I noticed a representative’s plate on a vehicle parked outside our local Durham Dunkin’ as I stopped for my usual, hot black with one Splenda.
Two people in front of me a women with no mask stood a few feet from the person in front of her ordering tea when she got to the counter. As she walked out, I politely pointed out that Durham requires masking, it’s the law.
Sparks came from her eyes looking at me like I was nothing but crud on her shoe informing all who were watching that she was exempted by the governor’s edict or some such.
The three masked UNH students watching from their positions six feet apart quizzically eyed me as I warned them not to be like her if they ever hold elective office. I’m proud of our UNH students adhering to our strict rules in town.
I’m not proud of those who took an oath to uphold our laws then willfully violate them, selfishly putting the rest of us at risk.
WAYNE M. BURTON
Durham