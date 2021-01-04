Lawmaking on the cheap at a drive-in
To the Editor: New Hampshire has now made national news with the prospect of 400 idling cars at a makeshift drive-in movie theater as the 2021 session of the Legislature opens next week.
Acting House Speaker Sherman Packard claims that it was cost prohibitive and logistically challenging to conduct a virtual meeting.
Fortune 500 companies were able to pivot to remote operations nearly overnight when the pandemic struck in March. In the 60 days since the election, House Leadership surely could have devised a more technologically sound plan than this 1950s-style solution. Will Speaker Packard be taking notes on a yellow legal pad with a #2 pencil? This is a sad demonstration of the technological proficiency of our leadership, particularly given the resources the state is putting into economic development.
CRAIG CUNNINGHAM
Derry