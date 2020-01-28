Lead DC like NH
To the Editor: While I remain undecided on who I will vote for in the New Hampshire Primary, my criteria for a candidate is someone who will lead in Washington like our leaders do in New Hampshire. Which is to say, I want a leader who will work collaboratively with others toward moderate and sensible solutions as our leaders do here.
A recent Mike Bloomberg television advertisement illustrates my point. The advertisement highlights that President Trump’s failed attempts to “reform” health care would have stripped away coverage from millions of Americans and repealed protections from those with pre-existing conditions. At the same time, it rightly notes that half-baked solutions like “Medicare for All” won’t work. What the country needs is the middle ground we have found in New Hampshire.
Here, Democrats and Republicans found a way to extend health care to 20,000 people though our Medicaid Expansion program. Last year, Republican Governor Chris Sununu with bipartisan support reauthorized that program for five years with reforms that preserved coverage while lowering costs. Last year, Sununu with bipartisan support in the legislature strengthened protections for those with pre-existing conditions. And just last week, Sununu asked the federal government to set up a program to lower premiums for those getting coverage on the individual market.
Through these efforts, Democrats and Republicans in New Hampshire are showing presidential candidates how to work together to get things done. Not with utopian schemes that will never pass through Congress, but with moderate bipartisan proposals.
Nina Brooks
Rumney