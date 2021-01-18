Gov. Sununu should lead and open up state again
To the Editor: We understand that Gov. Chris Sununu is besieged with horrible reports of COVID-19’s spread and trying to figure out what to do about the current mask mandate. My suggestion — end it!
Here’s why.
Masks and mask mandates simply do not work. Take New York and California. Both of these states have been under mask mandates and overbearing restrictions since last summer. Both are currently experiencing severe outbreaks.
Look at Florida, South Dakota and Sweden, all of which have minimal controls implemented and all of which are handling the outbreak much better than New York, California, and any other state (including Massachusetts) statistically.
If Gov. Sununu wants to be a leader instead of a follower, he should lead New Hampshire to reduce mask wearing to infected (symptomatic, including even cold symptoms) people only. Encourage social distancing, but allow all businesses to determine how to best achieve a safe environment for their customers without state overregulation.
Please, check what is happening with Florida and South Dakota and use that for guidance.
ROBERT O’SULLIVAN
Country Club Drive, Manchester