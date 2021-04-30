Leaders wouldn’t ignore proven health measures

To the Editor: The April 28 issue has a front page article about a bill before the New Hampshire state legislature that would ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates for certain activities and a back page article about a school in Florida that won’t employ vaccinated staff.

How can political and educational leaders completely disregard proven public health measures that protect our fellow citizens and neighbors?

How will we ever end the pandemic with such edicts and such idiots?

DR. ALAN J. GREEN

Chester Street, Nashua

