Learn to handle your flag with the respect it deserves
To the Editor: As I was reading the May 19, 2021 editorial Flags Flapping I was reminded of the lack of knowledge of flag etiquette. With Flag Day quickly approaching I request a reminder be printed about proper flag etiquette. It won’t take much, all people need to do is Google “flag etiquette” to learn how to properly display their flags.
I have the opportunity to drive around and enjoy what our great state has to offer. Some of the examples I have seen are:
In a town-owned cemetery the U.S. flag lowered to half-staff for one too many reasons lately.
The state flag on an adjacent flag pole flying at full staff.
People displaying the U.S. flag backward with the blue field improperly displayed.
Houses displaying the U.S. flag along side the “Don’t Tread on Me flag” improperly positioned
Even at our state-managed rest areas I have seen the Canadian flag not placed in the appropriate place of honor when displayed with the U.S. flag and the New Hampshire state flag.
I am also concerned about the respect of U.S. flags that need to be properly retired because they have been dragged around attached to the back of a pickup truck with the edges frayed beyond respect. If one wishes to display the U.S. flag, please display it with the honor and the respect it deserves.
TIM ACERNO
Raymond