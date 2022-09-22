Leavitt is going places

To the Editor: Of the 1000+ students that I taught during my 12-year career as an adjunct English instructor, Karoline Leavitt was one of the most memorable. When I learned about her congressional candidacy over a year ago, I recalled the image of an energetic young woman confidently claiming a front-row-center seat on the first day of class. Weeks later, she respectfully asked my permission to miss class in order to attend a Donald Trump campaign event. Throughout the semester, she helped to set a positive tone in my classroom with her insightful participation.

