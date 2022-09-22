To the Editor: Of the 1000+ students that I taught during my 12-year career as an adjunct English instructor, Karoline Leavitt was one of the most memorable. When I learned about her congressional candidacy over a year ago, I recalled the image of an energetic young woman confidently claiming a front-row-center seat on the first day of class. Weeks later, she respectfully asked my permission to miss class in order to attend a Donald Trump campaign event. Throughout the semester, she helped to set a positive tone in my classroom with her insightful participation.
During her campaign, I have been impressed by Leavitt’s eloquence, maturity, and authenticity. Her motives for seeking this congressional seat are pure and simple: she wants to prevent our country from becoming a socialist dystopia.
Unlike most “Gen Z-ers,” Leavitt understands that the woke ideals that have brainwashed most of her peers will lead to a dark and tyrannical future. Her impressive experience in Washington, including her work as assistant White House press secretary, has enabled her to clearly see the threats facing our country.
Karoline’s campaign has been overwhelmingly funded by Granite Staters, not by the D.C. swamp that supported her carpet-bagging primary opponent, Matt Mowers, and paid for a desperate attack ad that brought negative campaign advertising to a new low.
I look forward to Karoline taking her seat in Congress. I am confident that she will bring the same energy and enthusiasm to that hallowed chamber as she did to my classroom years ago.