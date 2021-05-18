Lebanon SRO decision shows structural racism
To the Editor: The recent vote by the Lebanon School Board to retain a school resource officer (SRO) position proves the lie that state Republicans are trying to perpetuate with their so-called “Divisive Concepts” legislation.
HB-544 attempts to whitewash the existence of structural racism in our society. Look no further than the recent Lebanon school board vote to see structural racism at play. That system has upheld the White majority tradition of using law enforcement as a means of providing comfort in the face of some imagined threat to the current order.
Had the board voted to get rid of the position, it would have dismantled a small aspect of a system that is a constant threat to people of color. But to give consideration to people of color is risky. The White majority is uncomfortable with admitting that race matters, that your luck of birth plays a determining role in our cherished meritocracy. Giving voice and agency to people of color is admitting that racism exists in our community and that it is perpetuated by the structures we use to govern.
In HB-544 you will find a wolf in sheep’s clothing. We all want race not to matter. We all want America, and New Hampshire, and Lebanon to not be fundamentally racist. But how can we say that’s true without allowing ourselves the opportunity to suggest the opposite? HB 544 takes the tough questions off the table and allows the White majority comfort behind walls of ignorance.
JAMES GRAHAM
Lyme