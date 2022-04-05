To the Editor: New Hampshire residents of all political persuasions should be pleased with Governor Chris Sununu’s decision to maintain the partisan balance in both the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts. Consider:
State voter registration is about 30% Republican, 30% Democratic, and 40% unaffiliated. There are enough swing voters to ensure that both districts can be competitive, preventing our representatives from wandering too far from the will of the people — as intended by the Founders when they prescribed two-year terms.
Legislators are motivated by a combination of the direction from their party leaders (and donors), the wishes of their constituents, and their own consciences. “Secure” districts favor the influence of the party; “competitive” districts favor the influence of the voters.
Redistricting is a 10-year process, and we cannot know the issues and candidates in future years, but we do know that Chris Pappas in District 1, and Annie Kuster in District 2 have voted consistently with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s progressive agenda: multi-trillion dollar bills to expand social spending; federalization of elections to include prohibition of voter ID requirements and vast expansion of mail-in ballots with “harvesting”; and inflation-inducing expansion of trillion dollar budget deficits.
With their Democratic opponents veering so far to the left, quality Republican candidates, such as District 1’s Matt Mowers, should not need an extra balance of Republican-leaning voters, and District 2 should also be competitive. In the longer run, residents of both districts will benefit.