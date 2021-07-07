Law isn’t anti-woman
To the Editor: I take exception to the moral equivalence expressed by the aggrieved parties referenced by the headline ( “...women see betrayal in budget...”), when they complain that “We’ve got the Republicans that say you can’t make me wear a mask and then they turn around and tell me what I can do with my body.”
When you are arguing mask mandates, that is a matter involving limited parties: personal health and the government (with the family doctors looking on). The abortion rights issue is not a personal health issue but a personal convenience issue. Moreover, it involves several more parties: the mother, the government, the father, and the unborn person (after 24 weeks, as legislated).
Many people see this RSA as fairly representing the father, the mother, as well as the child’s best interests. Labelling this as anti-women is too narrow minded for my mind.
LAWRENCE CHEETHAM
Bedford