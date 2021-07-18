Legislation was assault on NH public education
To the Editor: Recently, a great furor has erupted in the town of Litchfield centered around the belief that Critical Race Theory is being taught in Litchfield schools. As a teacher with15 years of experience in the district, I can assure the concerned citizens of Litchfield that this is not the case, nor has it ever been.
Despite the public outcry over CRT, the real issue here is the politicization of our public schools. The recent “Right to Freedom From Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education” legislation recently passed by our state Legislature places an undue burden on teachers, particularly in the area of humanities, requiring the teaching of history and literature to be taught in a vacuum, as if historical events do not have far-reaching consequences; as if contemporary forms of injustice and inequality in America, and internationally, whose origins are firmly rooted in the rich soil of American history, as well as in all of Western civilization, are somehow too “controversial” to be discussed in a high school classroom.
Conversely, a vibrant classroom learning environment depends upon students being able to critically examine challenging material.
This so-called “divisive concepts” legislation prohibits teachers from discussing contemporary, real-world issues related to real historical events. Furthermore, it teaches students that history is a phenomenon stuck in the amber of time, fossilized, and only for display in museums, rather than a narrative of human experience, interconnected and very much alive today.
PATRICK KEEFE
Hooksett