Legislature should derail runaway money train
To the Editor: Gov. Chris Sununu hasn’t made many political mistakes, but in 2021 I think one will become apparent with some very real consequences to New Hampshire.
The proposed passenger rail system linking Boston to Nashua, Manchester and Concord has gone on for over a decade, and the Sununu support if nothing else empowers a state policy direction that leads to state capital spending and long-term financial subsidies for a passenger rail service that I think will be in excess of $21 million.
The rail line in question is owned by Pan Am Railways, which is the former Boston & Maine railroad, and is stated to be acquired by Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX Transportation Inc., which has a proven track record of abandoning low-margin rail lines like this one. The result is that the state may be forced to purchase this badly maintained rail line as well.
The legislature needs to put a stop to this rail-based charade.
STEVEN J. CONNOLLY
Bethlehem