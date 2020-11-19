Democracy is at stake
To the Editor: The main-stream media did a great disservice to our country by calling the election results for a candidate while in the middle of recounts and challenges in at least half a dozen states.
Our election system is the hallmark of our constitutional republic, and it’s very dangerous when the citizenry loses faith in it. The allegations of ballot tampering and irregularities are too numerous to overlook and therefore must be addressed.
The legitimacy of our election system is at stake, and it behooves both parties to ensure that the results are accurate and lawful. Over 72 million people voted for Trump; and if these issues are not addressed, it will create a cloud that will overshadow a Biden administration and beyond.
SUE POLIDURA
Portsmouth