To the Editor: One of our most time-honored traditions as Americans is opening a lemonade stand in the summer. Activities such as lemonade stands teach our children the basics of entrepreneurship in a low-stakes environment where they can learn skills to benefit them as they move forward in life. Yet, in New Hampshire, for a child to run a simple lemonade stand, they would have to apply for a license from their town alongside the $50 cost of a hawker and peddler license in the state. Considering that most lemonade stands deal in quarters and singles and not twenties and fifties, this was a ridiculous policy caused by government overreach.
House Republicans saw this ridiculous policy and passed HB 183, which declares children’s lemonade stands open for business without requiring business licenses in the Granite State. This legislation may seem small, but it sends a strong message to towns across New Hampshire: there are certain aspects of our lives that are not the business of the government to regulate.
House Republicans will continue to work hard to pass common sense legislation that will curb the size of government and assure that Granite Staters can truly embrace what it means to Live Free or Die.
I look forward to enjoying an ice cold glass of lemonade with my constituents on the next warm day, and encourage all children and young entrepreneurs of the Granite State to remember, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.