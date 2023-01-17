Communist lesson plan for high schools is unworkable

To the Editor: I cannot agree more with school administrators who say the bill to teach about communism in high school is completely unworkable. There are currently 84 countries that currently have governments that include communist, socialist and/or anti-capitalist political parties. Eighteen of them that are republics are actually ruled by a socialist, communist or anti-capitalist party. Of those, only five are ruled by a communist party, four espouse Marxism-Leninism (China, Cuba, Laos and Vietnam), the fifth (North Korea) espouses Juche.

