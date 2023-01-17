Communist lesson plan for high schools is unworkable
To the Editor: I cannot agree more with school administrators who say the bill to teach about communism in high school is completely unworkable. There are currently 84 countries that currently have governments that include communist, socialist and/or anti-capitalist political parties. Eighteen of them that are republics are actually ruled by a socialist, communist or anti-capitalist party. Of those, only five are ruled by a communist party, four espouse Marxism-Leninism (China, Cuba, Laos and Vietnam), the fifth (North Korea) espouses Juche.
First, the legislation proposes that high school courses and teachers attempt in a semester to differentiate these governments and the socio-economic philosophies behind them. Secondly, if you are going to teach “communism”, you have to offer instruction on the written works of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Mao Zedong and, to a lesser extent, Tito. This seems like a pretty high bar for your average high school student.
I spent eight years of undergraduate study in political theory from Plato to Lenin and I do not feel I am an expert in the field. Let the local school boards decide how to teach history and civics, leave political theory for college and beyond.