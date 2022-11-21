Lessons from Ukraine war

To the Editor: After occupying Crimea in 2014 without any pushback by world powers, President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine in 2022. He and his puppet advisors thought the Russian military would quickly vanquish Ukraine, but with equipment and support from NATO, they put up fierce resistance.

Letter: Bill ATV rider who crashed to send a message

To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…

