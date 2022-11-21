To the Editor: After occupying Crimea in 2014 without any pushback by world powers, President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine in 2022. He and his puppet advisors thought the Russian military would quickly vanquish Ukraine, but with equipment and support from NATO, they put up fierce resistance.
The destruction of civilian infrastructure by Russia has infuriated Ukrainians and hardened the resolve of world powers to help. Ukrainians are fighting to preserve their homeland. The Russian army has tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered Ukrainians, adding to their resolve.
Ukraine is fighting an undeclared proxy war for NATO that could have a long term impact for peace in Europe by standing up to Russian aggression.
The supply of military equipment to Ukraine by NATO, including massive amounts of military hardware and ammunition by the U.S., has enabled it to conduct operations and defend itself. Additional sophisticated drones, anti-aircraft missiles, and long-range missiles should be added to the arsenal. We are obligated to help Ukraine because we convinced them in 1991 to give up their nuclear arsenal and send them to Russia in return for U.S. security guarantees.
NATO countries now realize they have to increase their military forces in response to Russian ambitions in Europe, and should expeditiously approve Ukraine’s admission and then deploy defensive military forces to that country.
The U.S. has gained valuable military planning information about the Russian military, including the use of our weapons systems against them. This could help us in the future if we have to implement military planning and operations against Russian forces. The war is depleting Russia’s military equipment and bloodying its personnel.
