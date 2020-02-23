Letter: Let OHRVs back on the ice

To the Editor: Recently there was another legislative hearing regarding HB 1316, a compromise to allow OHRVs back on the ice at the State Hoit Road Marsh Wildlife Management Area. The marsh is located within one square mile of undeveloped pubic land where hunting is permitted. The compromise permits OHRV use from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. three days a week.
Compromise opponents accused OHRV noise of “rattling my windows from a half mile away”, or “so loud that it drowns out my television in the basement from half mile away,” or so loud “I have to leave my house and go to the library.”
Exaggerations? A person who lives the closest to the marsh said what little noise there was didn’t bother her, and she supports the compromise. Another person testified that she sold the house to the man who had to go to the library, and that she could never hear the OHRVs inside her house.
This past Sunday an engineering sound level survey was conducted at Turtle Town Pond in Concord. Seven OHRV motorcycles that used to ride at Hoit Road Marsh simultaneously circled an oval at speed, and measurements made at several locations. Outside a house ½ mile away, the sound from the motorcycles could not be detected. At a house 1000 ft away, they could not be detected inside, and barely detected outside. Outside a single passing car was louder. At 300 ft the noise level was equivalent to a washing machine. A complete report was submitted to the House.
John Mesick
Loudon
Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Recently there was another legislative hearing regarding HB 1316, a compromise to allow OHRVs back on the ice at the State Hoit Road Marsh Wildlife Management Area. The marsh is located within one square mile of undeveloped pubic land where hunting is permitted. The compromise…
- Updated
To the Editor: The Atkinson Conservation Commission has unanimously voted to support the zoning amendment that is on this year’s town ballot — warrant article #2020-2 — which pertains to cluster development perimeter buffers and open space regulations. The proposed amendment strengthens the …
- Updated
To the Editor: There was an op-ed published in the Union Leader this week. The title was “What Happened To Our Republican Party” and it was written with extreme anger in a vulgar, vindictive attack that deeply degraded and slandered President Donald Trump.
Saturday, February 22, 2020
To the Editor: In my travels as a New Hampshire writer and storyteller, I’ve crossed paths with Andru Volinsky many times. I know him as a kind person, generous with his time and expertise. He will fight hard for a righteous cause. I’ve seen it. He’s fair minded, thoughtful, open to fresh id…
Friday, February 21, 2020
To the Editor: With the population of New Hampshire aging, the number of young people declining, and so many youth lost to opioids and suicides, liberal Republicans are pushing to remove advocacy for traditional marriage from the NHGOP platform to chase votes. Bad timing.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Amid the ongoing debate and gridlock in Washington, New Hampshire lawmakers are now considering game-changing legislation to provide real relief from the high costs of prescription drugs. Unlike anything going on in Washington, this effort has bipartisan support.
- Updated
To the Editor: “Medicare for All” is not just an abstract political policy for me. It is a matter that is essential to my life and is something that is worth fighting for.
- Updated
To the Editor: I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Election Day workers throughout the state of New Hampshire who gave tirelessly of their time.
- Updated
To the Editor: Please, please, please quit referring to AR15 rifles as assault weapons. Assault is an action and not an object. It makes you newspaper sound illiterate, biased and ignorant.
- Updated
To the Editor: I was pleased to read in last week’s Union Leader that Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Jeb Bradley and advocates for seniors and the disabled are working to design legislation to create a protective order for vulnerable adults. These could be for individuals with dementia or a develop…
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Planting trees is great but we need to do more.