Let’s break it down
To the Editor: “A well regulated Militia,…”
A militia is the army of the people. In military context, the term “military regulation” means “supplies”. So “well regulated” means well-supplied.
“…being necessary to the security…”
Not a suggestion; not a recommendation, but necessary.
“…of a free State,…”
A free State is one where people have the right to determine how they live their lives. Whoever you are, you are the ruler of your life. If you’re willing to give up your freedom and let the government decide how your life should go, ignore this. I am not.
“…the right of the people…”
This is not referring to government agencies. This is THE PEOPLE – you and I.
“…to keep and bear Arms,…”
“Keep” is the possession of arms. You are allowed to own them. “Bear” means you can carry them with you.
“… shall not be infringed.”
These four words cannot be any simpler.
Let’s move on to what is NOT said in the text of the Second Amendment. At the time this was adopted, The Brown Bess was the deadliest hand-held weapon mankind had ever devised. Nothing in here says that people should not own a Brown Bess. This is true today. Bans on magazine sizes, weapon types, and weapon actions, are all unconstitutional infringements.
These words are critical in describing the role of government. When a president takes an oath to defend the Constitution, and then declares that “no amendment is absolute”, that president needs to be removed.
RON M’SADOQUES
Raymond