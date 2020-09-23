Let voters weigh in on Supreme Court justice
To the Editor: All Americans owe U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a debt of gratitude for demonstrating with sharp clarity the abject hypocrisy, arrogance, and complete disregard for any semblance of fair play on the part of Republican leadership. I refer to the rush to appoint a Supreme Court justice before the election in less than two months.
When similar circumstances presented in the final 10 months of the Obama administration, Republicans insisted on delaying the appointment, because — in McConnell’s own words — “The American people deserve a say” in the process through whom they elect as president.
So, I guess the American people no longer have that right, according to Republicans. The term “outrage” should be reserved for extreme situations; this is absolutely outrageous.
MIKE BRADLEY
Hillsboro