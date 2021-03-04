Follow Florida and Texas
To the Editor: Over the past few months we have seen COVID infection rates and deaths rise. What does this coincide with? Going indoors and wearing masks. Does that sound odd? New York and California have both been under shutdown, forcing citizens to stay inside. Both have been under strict mask mandates since last summer. Both states now experience the worst infection rates and deaths from COVID-19.
Please encourage New Hampshire elected officials to end all shutdown or business-limiting rules and get rid of all mask mandates. If people want to wear masks, they should be free to do so. However, in the state whose motto is “Live Free or Die”, our standards were handed down from Massachusetts.
New Hampshire should lead the way in New England. Open up all businesses! Remove all mask mandates! It worked for Florida so well that Texas has decided to follow suit. It’s time for New Hampshire to lead New England and do the same.
ROBERT O’SULLIVAN
Country Club Dr., Manchester