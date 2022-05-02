Despite all the setbacks, we need Biden for 2 more years
To the Editor: I found comments made by Kathleen Sullivan in her weekly column on April 24 to be quite amusing. She lamented that the Biden administration needs to do better getting the real Biden story out there, breaking through the hyperventilated nonsense. She indicates Joe Biden’s staff needs to step up its game in getting word directly to the American people.
This is nonsense. The vast majority of the mainstream media (ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, NY Times and Washington Post) are all squarely in his corner, sweeping his problems under the rug and positioning him in a favorable light. This is despite his numerous failures including the highest inflation and mortgage rates in decades, record-high gasoline prices, record number of illegal immigrants surging across the southern border, increasing crime rates, and paying workers to stay home.
Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan demonstrated the administration’s weakness to Russia, resulting in its attack on Ukraine. Then Sullivan tries to take credit for vaccines developed in record time by the former president.
Despite having the mainstream media in his pocket, the American people continue to rate his performance at very low numbers. I just hope President Biden can last another two years so we can avoid the giggling vice president having to step up.