To the Editor: A number of Seacoast residents have spoken to me about the circumstances around and their concerns about the July 12 false alert incident. The occurrences of that day point out numerous deficiencies in communications between Seabrook Station and officials at the state and local level. In addition, for those of us who may have pulled out our emergency evacuation booklet to read up on what should be done in a true emergency alert, we were able to see in real time how human behavior actually behaves in an emergency, versus a plan on paper. Many of the “Do Nots” mentioned in that plan were violated by many residents.
In addition, this incident highlights the fact that unlike Massachusetts, New Hampshire has no independent monitoring but must depend on information from Seabrook Station.
Massachusetts by contrast has contracted with an independent organization, C-10, to provide that state with immediate 24/7 monitoring service. While such services are available to here in New Hampshire as well, our state so far has not made use of this opportunity. In the case of a true emergency, such information could be critical.
That is why I am today calling on N.H. Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn to begin a thorough investigation of this Seabrook Station incident, and use the knowledge gained to improve response time as well to revise our emergency evacuation plan.