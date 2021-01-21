Sununu played along withTrump when it suited him
To the Editor: Elections are the foundational expression of our democracy. It’s how we gauge the people’s will. While we have many checks to ensure our elections are free and fair most people just rely on trust. President Donald Trump has been eroding this trust throughout his presidency while not producing any actual evidence (as determined by innumerable courts across the country). Why have we accepted a president willfully smashing citizens’ trust in our democratic system? Because of Republican support and protection throughout.
We have the perfect example in Governor Chris Sununu. While defending New Hampshire’s election process back in 2016, Sununu refused to more broadly denounce Trump’s destructive claims about widespread electoral fraud. In 2020, he again minimized Trump’s repeated claims of electoral fraud in interviews and simply said, “We have very different styles.”
Very different styles? Is that all? Sununu unequivocally supported Trump’s reelection despite the damage Trump was doing to our democracy. He even gladly accepted Trump’s endorsement. Later, when Trump claimed the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, again assaulting citizens’ trust in our system, Sununu refused to condemn Trump’s outrageous, destructive demagoguery.
Sununu is a politician of the worst kind, willing to passively watch our country crumble as long as it suits him politically. Unfortunately, he has lots of company. As we observe thousands of National Guard troops trying to protect Biden’s inauguration from the fury of those who truly believe their voices were silenced, do not forget Sununu’s refusal to condemn the lies that brought us to this place.
PATRICIA SAENGER
Temple