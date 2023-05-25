To the Editor: In "The Godfather", Don Corleone used a famous saying to get what he wanted: “Make him an offer he can’t refuse.” In discussions to resolve the pending debt ceiling disaster, I suggest  President Joe Biden use the opposite approach with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.  Make him a reasonable offer he can’t accept.

President Biden could agree to spending cuts with the provision that for every dollar cut, McCarthy would agree to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations by one dollar.  This reasonable proposal would accomplish two goals: resolve the debt ceiling crisis and lower the budget deficit.

