To the Editor: In "The Godfather", Don Corleone used a famous saying to get what he wanted: “Make him an offer he can’t refuse.” In discussions to resolve the pending debt ceiling disaster, I suggest President Joe Biden use the opposite approach with Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Make him a reasonable offer he can’t accept.
President Biden could agree to spending cuts with the provision that for every dollar cut, McCarthy would agree to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations by one dollar. This reasonable proposal would accomplish two goals: resolve the debt ceiling crisis and lower the budget deficit.
I think most Americans would see this as fair and would support it. Unfortunately, Speaker McCarthy would not be hard pressed to accept such a reasonable proposal because he has allowed a very small, extremely right-wing group to take control of his caucus.
This proposal would be a win-win for President Biden and the nation. On the chance that McCarthy accepts it the two goals would be achieved, and the tax increase would be owned by both parties. If McCarthy refuses to accept this proposal, the Republicans would be correctly seen as uncompromising obstructionists and blamed for the devastation caused by a default.
The only other option available to Biden is to invoke the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which may or may not be legally possible. Our financial and national security are at stake.
